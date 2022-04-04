EU Commission preparing more sanctions against Russia to raise pressure

BRUSSELS, April 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission is preparing the next package of sanctions against Russia because the EU needs to increase pressure on Moscow to stop its invasion of Ukraine, Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday.

"Very clearly, as the European Union we must be doing more to stop this war and these atrocities," Dombrovskis told reporters on entering finance ministers talks in Luxembourg.

"The Commission is already preparing the next sanctions package and I hope member states will be able to decide on ambitious next steps regarding the sanctions. We must step up pressure against Russia and we must step up support for Ukraine."

Asked if the package could include a ban buying on Russian oil, Dombrovskis said:

"As regards the Commission, nothing is off the table."

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.