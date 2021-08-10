Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

EU Commission says to analyse Poland's dissolution of disciplinary chamber

1 minute read

European Union and Polish flags flutter in Mazeikiai, Lithuania April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission will analyse Poland's decision to scrap a disciplinary system for judges which critics say is a tool to pressure judges, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The Polish announcement came last week ahead of an Aug. 16 deadline set by the EU executive to disband the Disciplinary Chamber which the EU says is being used to pressure judges or exert political control over judicial decisions.

The Aug. 16 deadline remains unchanged, a Commission spokesperson told a daily news briefing.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 6:52 AM UTCPM apologises as Greece counts costs of wildfire catastrophe

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologised on Monday for failures in tackling the devastating wildfires that have burned across Greece for the past week as the country counted the cost in lost homes and livelihoods.

EuropeSix countries urge EU not to halt deportations of rejected Afghan asylum seekers
EuropeLithuanian parliament to debate building fence on Belarus border
EuropeUnvaccinated Germans face more COVID tests to avoid restrictions
EuropeNorway government faces big defeat in Sept election, poll shows