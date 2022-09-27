EU Commission says premature to speculate on cause of Russian gas pipeline leaks

The landfall facility of the Baltic Sea gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 is seen in Lubmin, Germany, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BRUSSELS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday said it was premature to speculate on the cause of leaks in the two Nord Stream pipelines designed to bring gas from Russia to Europe.

"At this stage, it's very premature to speculate on what the causes are... The member states are looking into this issue, we will remain in close contact with them, but it's really not the moment to speculate," a Commission spokesman told a regular EU news conference.

The Commission is following developments on the leaks closely, and so far does not see any impact on Europe's security of supply, the spokesman said. Although neither were in operation, both pipelines still contained gas under pressure.

Reporting by Kate Abnett, Marine Strauss

