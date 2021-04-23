Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeEU Commission sees potential in protein-based COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters
1 minute read

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Th EU Commission may eventually expand its portfolio of COVID-19 jabs to protein-based vaccines, the EU executive's President Ursula von der Leyen suggested on Friday.

"We will certainly add other potential vaccines, for example protein-based vaccines have also quite a potential," von der Leyen said at a news briefing.

The vaccines currently being developed by Novavax (NVAX.O) and Sanofi/Glaxo-Smith-Kline (SASY.PA), (GSK.L) are examples of protein-based vaccines.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 1:56 PM UTCKnifeman stabs female police worker near Paris

A knifeman stabbed a woman working for the police in the entrance to a police station in Rambouillet, near Paris, on Friday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

EuropeUkraine says withdrawal of Russian troops is not enough to resolve conflict in Donbass

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that withdrawal of Russian military forces from the border with Ukraine could ease tensions but the step alone would not stop the escalation or the conflict in the eastern Donbass region.

EuropeLifting lockdown brings surge of activity for UK companies - PMI
EuropeUK retail sales surge before lockdown easing, borrowing leaps, too
EuropeGermany’s Merkel rejects criticism of her Wirecard lobbying in China