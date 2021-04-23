EuropeEU Commission sees potential in protein-based COVID-19 vaccines
Th EU Commission may eventually expand its portfolio of COVID-19 jabs to protein-based vaccines, the EU executive's President Ursula von der Leyen suggested on Friday.
"We will certainly add other potential vaccines, for example protein-based vaccines have also quite a potential," von der Leyen said at a news briefing.
The vaccines currently being developed by Novavax (NVAX.O) and Sanofi/Glaxo-Smith-Kline (SASY.PA), (GSK.L) are examples of protein-based vaccines.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.