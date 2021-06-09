Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

EU Commission sues Italy over unsafe drinking water

1 minute read

The European Commission took Italy to the EU's top court on Wednesday over the country's failure to provide clean drinking water to its citizens.

The Commission said it was suing Italy because in some areas the levels of arsenic and fluoride in drinking water have long exceeded the maximum values allowed by EU law.

"This exceedance can harm human health, in particular the health of children. Six areas continue to exceed safe levels of arsenic in drinking water: Bagnoregio, Civitella d'Agliano, Fabrica di Roma, Farnese, Ronciglione, and Tuscania. The areas of Bagnoregio and Fabrica di Roma have also exceeded safe levels of fluoride," the Commission said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · June 8, 2021 · 10:23 PM UTCPfizer to test COVID-19 vaccine in larger group of children below 12

Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Tuesday it will begin testing its COVID-19 vaccine in a larger group of children under age 12 after selecting a lower dose of the shot in an earlier stage of the trial.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEU and U.S. to reduce vaccine export barriers, summit draft says
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsSingapore finds Delta most prevalent among virus variants locally
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAustralia’s Melbourne to exit COVID-19 lockdown but some curbs stay
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsMalaysia, Taiwan say deliveries of Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccines delayed