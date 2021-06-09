EU Commission sues Poland over public procurement rules

European Union and Poland's flags flutter at the Orlen refinery in Mazeikiai, Lithuania April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

The European Commission announced on Wednesday it was suing Poland in the EU's top court for failure to fully apply EU public procurement rules.

The Commission said Polish laws exempted two categories of contracts from the application of the public procurement rules: contracts for the production and distribution of certain public documents and contracts for the provision of bank resolution services.

"While the EU public procurement directives allow for certain exemptions for contracts to be awarded without a competitive call for tenders, the Commission considers that these do not apply to the broad categories of contracts exempted by the Polish law," the Commission said.

"The Commission considers that the Polish exemptions for the production and distribution of public documents and bank resolution services infringe EU law," it said.

