Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

EU Commission sues Poland over public procurement rules

1 minute read

European Union and Poland's flags flutter at the Orlen refinery in Mazeikiai, Lithuania April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

The European Commission announced on Wednesday it was suing Poland in the EU's top court for failure to fully apply EU public procurement rules.

The Commission said Polish laws exempted two categories of contracts from the application of the public procurement rules: contracts for the production and distribution of certain public documents and contracts for the provision of bank resolution services.

"While the EU public procurement directives allow for certain exemptions for contracts to be awarded without a competitive call for tenders, the Commission considers that these do not apply to the broad categories of contracts exempted by the Polish law," the Commission said.

"The Commission considers that the Polish exemptions for the production and distribution of public documents and bank resolution services infringe EU law," it said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 7:01 AM UTCWith G7 summit the first stop, Biden embarks on 8-day trip to Europe

U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia.

WorldJapan, Australia raise concerns about reported abuses in China
WorldBrexit bureaucracy creates British nightmare for Dutch boat captain
WorldMake it easier to prosecute top Vatican clerics, financial watchdog urges
WorldRussian court weighs pre-election knockout blow to Kremlin critic Navalny's network