EU condemns Russian atrocities in Ukraine

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell speaks on a mobile phone during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool

July 29 (Reuters) - European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday condemned the atrocities committed by Russian armed forces and their proxies in Ukraine.

"The European Union actively supports all measures to ensure accountability for human rights violations and violations of international humanitarian law committed during the Russian aggression in Ukraine," Borrell said in a statement.

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru

