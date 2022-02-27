Skip to main content
EU to consider using its funds to provide arms for Ukraine

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that ministers of the bloc's 27 member states will on Sunday evening consider a proposal to use common funds to finance weapons, fuel and medical supplies for Ukraine.

Reporting by John Chalmers

