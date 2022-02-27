1 minute read
EU to consider using its funds to provide arms for Ukraine
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that ministers of the bloc's 27 member states will on Sunday evening consider a proposal to use common funds to finance weapons, fuel and medical supplies for Ukraine.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by John Chalmers
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.