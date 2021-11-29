Skip to main content
EU considering virtual summit on COVID situation this week or next, official says

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - European Union leaders are considering a video conference on the COVID-19 situation at the end of this week or next week, a senior official said on Monday, as Europe becomes the global centre of the latest wave of coronavirus infections.

The official, who declined to be named, said a decision could come in the coming hours or on Tuesday. EU leaders would seek a common approach on various issues, including the question of booster vaccine doses, the official said.

Reporting by John Chalmers Editing by Gareth Jones

