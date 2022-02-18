1 minute read
EU considers new measures against Belarus, withdraws some staff from Kyiv - sources
BRUSSELS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The European Union is considering new restrictive measures to close loopholes on existing sanctions against Belarus, diplomats said, an issue that is likely to come up at a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers on Monday.
As a sign of further escalation on the EU's eastern front, the EU last week told non-essential staff to relocate from Kyiv, one EU diplomat said, while Ukraine is urging the EU to provide emergency support and military training.
Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; additional reporting by John Chalmers; Editing by Angus MacSwan
