EU constantly working to improve sanctions on Russia - Scholz

[1/2] European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman















BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that the European Union was continuously working to improve its sanctions regime against Russia.

Responding to a question about whether he was in favour of a proposed expansion of sanctions to include Chinese companies, Scholz said the goal was to improve existing sanctions and that the next sanctions package would not be the last.

Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine











