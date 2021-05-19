Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

EuropeEU countries agree to ease travel restictions on non-EU visitors

Reuters
1 minute read

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, two EU sources said.

Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a European Commission proposal from May 3 to loosen the criteria to determine "safe" countries and to let in fully vaccinated tourists from elsewhere.

Under current restrictions, people from only seven countries, including Australia, Israel and Singapore, can enter the EU on holiday, regardless of whether the have been vaccinated.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 7:29 AM UTCGermany's lengthy pandemic school closures hit migrant pupils hardest

When a teacher told Syrian mother Um Wajih that her 9-year-old son's German had deteriorated during his Berlin school's six-week shutdown, she was saddened but not surprised.

EuropeParisians tuck into coffee and croissants again as cafes re-open
EuropeSpain speeds up Ceuta expulsions after migrant tide from Morocco ebbs
EuropeFormer Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi seriously ill, prosecutor says
EuropeEU countries agree to ease travel restictions on non-EU visitors