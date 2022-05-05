EU countries 'almost' have agreement on new sanctions, top diplomat says

The European Union flags flutter ahead of the gas talks between the EU, Russia and Ukraine at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS, May 5 (Reuters) - European Union countries are "almost there" in agreeing the bloc's proposed new package of sanctions against Russia, including an oil embargo, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"I hope that they will get an agreement. They are almost there. And we need this agreement because we have to push still more our economic and financial pressure on Russia," Borrell told an event in Italy.

Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

