EU countries, EU lawmakers clinch deal on rules to rein in tech giants

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - EU countries and EU lawmakers on Thursday reached a deal on landmark rules to curb the power of Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google, Amazon (AMZN.O), Apple (AAPL.O), Facebook (FB.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O).

France, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, said in a tweet that there was agreement. EU industry chief Thierry Breton also confirmed in a tweet.

Proposed by EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager just over a year ago in response to the slow pace of competition investigations, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) sets out a list of dos and don'ts for online gatekeepers that control data and access to their platforms.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

