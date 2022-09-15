EU countries seek to appoint U.N. rights expert on Russian rights abuses - sources

GENEVA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A group of European Union countries has agreed to propose a motion at the U.N. Human Rights Council to appoint a new independent expert on alleged human rights abuses in Russia, three sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

The creation of a mandate for a new Special Rapporteur, decided in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, follows Moscow's creation of stronger laws this year to punish those deemed to discredit the armed forces or spread fake information. read more

