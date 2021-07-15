Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

EU court adviser backs landmark EU copyright rules, in blow to Poland

1 minute read

BRUSSELS, July 15 (Reuters) - A key clause in landmark EU copyright rules, which seek to ensure a level playing field between the European Union's $1 trillion creative industries and online platform, complies with the bloc's rules, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday.

Poland had challenged the Article 17 provision, saying it could lay the foundation for censorship.

"While Article 17 entails an interference with freedom of expression, that interference satisfies the conditions laid down in the Charter of Fundamental Rights," EU Court of Justice Advocate General Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe said.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 5:10 AM UTCBiden, Merkel may have little time to rebuild 'indispensable' relationship

The clock is ticking as President Joe Biden welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Thursday with both hoping to rebuild ties badly frayed under former President Donald Trump.

EuropeSix dead, 30 missing in Germany as houses collapse in floods
Europe'Freedom day' or 'Anxiety day'? England to end COVID-19 curbs
EuropeProtests in France against COVID-19 'health pass' rules
EuropeBritain, EU must use caution in new online rules - UN