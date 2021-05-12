Skip to main content

EuropeEU court rules in favor of initiative fighting trade with illegal settlements

An EU court rescinded a European Commission decision not to register a citizens' initiative fighting against the import of goods produced in illegal settlements in occupied territories to the 27-nation bloc.

The Commission had failed to adequately state the reasons for its decision, the Luxembourg-based General Court said in a statement on Wednesday.

"A citizen presenting such a proposed initiative must be given the opportunity to understand the Commission’s reasoning," it added.

