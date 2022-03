EU to discuss Ukraine’s membership bid this week -EU's Michel

EU Council President Charles Michel talks during a news conference marking his first year as President at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, in Brussels, Belgium December 4, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BRUSSELS, March 7 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will discuss Ukraine's application to join the 27-nation bloc in the coming days, the chairman of EU summits Charles Michel said in a tweet on Monday.

"The EU's solidarity, friendship and unprecedented assistance for Ukraine are unwavering. We will discuss Ukraine's membership application in coming days," he said.

EU leaders are scheduled to discuss the war in Ukraine and the country's bid to join the EU at an informal summit in Paris on Thursday.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

