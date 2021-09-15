Europe
EU to donate another 200 mln COVID-19 doses, Commission chief says
STRASBOURG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's chief executive Ursula von der Leyen pledged on Wednesday to accelerate the rate of vaccinations for COVID-19 around the world, offering another 200 million jabs for non-EU countries.
"Our first and most urgent priority is to speed up global vaccination," she told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
"We have already committed to share 250 million doses of vaccine. I can announce today that our mission will add a new donation of another 200 million doses until the middle of next year," she said.
