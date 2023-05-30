EU doubles financial aid to Moldova to 295 mln euros















BRUSSELS, May 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments decided on Tuesday to nearly double the amount of EU financial support to Moldova to a total of 295 million euros ($324.74 million), the Swedish presidency of the EU said.

The decision comes just days before a meeting of the European Political Community in Moldova on June 1, as the EU seeks to quell pro-Russian sentiments in parts of Moldova.

"Moldova can continue to count on the EU. We will continue to support Moldova, also financially. Given the current circumstances, it is appropriate that we double the funds which we make available to Moldova," Swedish Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said in a statement.

Moldova, a small, poor state bordering Ukraine and Romania, has denounced Russia's invasion and accused Moscow of trying to destabilise the administration of President Maia Sandu.

However, earlier this month the assembly in a pro-Russian region of Moldova endorsed the election of a local leader intent on improving ties with Moscow.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editiong by Jan Strupczewski











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.