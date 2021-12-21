EU drug regulator: No link found between menstrual changes and COVID vaccines
Dec 21 (Reuters) - The EU drug regulator said on Tuesday that it had not established a link between changes in menstrual cycles and COVID-19 vaccines, after a study in Norway suggested that some women had heavier periods after being inoculated.
The Norwegian Institute of Public Health study released on Tuesday asked almost 6,000 women aged 18-30 about their menstrual cycles and bleeding patterns before and after vaccination. The article has not yet been peer-reviewed.
"Further studies will be needed where we measure hormone levels etc. to fully determine that," Georgy Genov, head of pharmacovigilance at the European Medicines Agency, told a media briefing.
He said it was important to note that any menstrual disorders seen in emerging studies had been transient.
