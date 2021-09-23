EU drugs regulator says to decide on Pfizer vaccine booster in early October

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are pictured in a vaccination centre in Geneva, Switzerland, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will likely decide in early October whether to endorse a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), COVID-19 vaccine to be given half a year after the initial two-shot course.

"The outcome of this evaluation is expected in early October, unless supplementary information is needed," the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) head vaccines strategy, Marco Cavaleri, told a press briefing on Thursday.

Reuters reported earlier in the day that EMA expects to come to a conclusion on booster doses in early October. read more

