EU to earmark 15 billion euros for migration policies - von der Leyen















BRUSSELS, June 20 (Reuters) - The European Union will provide a 15 billion euro ($16.39 billion) budget to boost migration policies, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels, von der Leyen said the money will be used, among other things, to foster partnerships with third countries, provide help to refugees in the Middle East and react to humanitarian crises.

($1 = 0.9152 euros)

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten











