Vials of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are seen in the town of Ricany near Prague, Czech Republic, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Europe's medicines regulator said on Monday it was evaluating an application for use of a booster dose of Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine to be given at least six months after the second shot in people over the age of 12 years.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

