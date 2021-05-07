Skip to main content

EuropeEU executive eyes new Pfizer deal for 1.8 bln COVID vaccines "very soon"

Reuters
A medical worker prepares a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine inside the exhibition palace transformed into a vaccination center in Nice as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

The European Union's executive said on Friday it hoped the bloc would soon be able to finalise a new contract with Pfizer for up to 1.8 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to cover booster shots and the inoculation of children in the coming years.

Spokespeople for the European Commission declined to comment on whether France was delaying talks on finalising the deal, as had been reported by German newspaper Die Welt. read more

"The college of (EU) Commissioners, we're hoping they'll be able to give the green light to the new contract... We hope the College will be able to give the go ahead very soon," a spokesman told a news briefing in EU hub Brussels.

