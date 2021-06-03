Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EU executive has "fundamental concerns" about new Danish migration law

The European Union's executive said on Thursday it had "fundamental concerns" about a new Danish law allowing the deportation of asylum seekers to countries outside of Europe.

"External processing of asylum claims raises fundamental questions about both the access to asylum procedures and effective access to protection," said a spokesman for the European Commission, Adalbert Jahnz.

"It is not possible under existing EU rules or proposals under the new pact for migration and asylum," he said, adding that the right to claim asylum was a fundamental one in the bloc. read more

