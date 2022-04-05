EU executive to launch new tool to freeze funds to Hungary - sources

BRUSSELS, April 5 (Reuters) - The European Union executive will implement on Tuesday the bloc's new disciplinary procedure against Hungary, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, a step that could lead to freezing funding for Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government.

Last weekend, Orban scored a fourth consecutive landslide win in national elections in Hungary despite years of EU criticism that he was undercutting liberal democratic rights and accusations that he is using funds from the bloc to enrich his associates. read more

One source said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would announce the start of the disciplinary procedure when she speaks to the European Parliament later in the day.

