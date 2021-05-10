Skip to main content

EuropeEU executive says member states should help Italy with migrant relocation

Migrants disembark a coast guard vessel, after arriving by the hundreds packed on boats, on the southern island of Lampedusa, Italy May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mauro Buccarello

European countries need to show solidarity towards Italy after the arrival by boat of hundreds of migrants on the country's southern island of Lampedusa at the weekend, the EU's home affairs commissioner said on Monday.

"When we see ... a huge amount of people coming in a very short time there is a need for solidarity towards Italy, and I call on other member states to support with relocation," Ylva Johansson told a news conference.

"I know it's more difficult in the pandemic time but I think it's possible to manage and now it's time ... to show solidarity towards Italy and to help in the situation," she said alongside Filippo Grandi, Commissioner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

