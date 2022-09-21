EU executive says Putin's "reckless" nuclear gamble must stop

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

European Union flags fly outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The European Union executive on Wednesday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of a "very dangerous nuclear gamble" and said the international community had to put pressure on him to "stop such reckless behavior."

A foreign policy spokesman for the European Commission, Peter Stano, also told a news conference, the "sham, illegal referenda" Moscow backed in Ukrainian regions it occupies would not be recognised.

"Putin is doing a nuclear gamble. He's using the nuclear element as part of his arsenal of terror, it's unaceptable," Stano said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Marine Strauss

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.