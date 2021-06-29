Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EU executive warns Germany over travel restrictions on Portugal

European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - Germany should not impose a travel ban on Portugal but limit itself to imposing testing and quarantine requirements to be in line with European Union approach, the bloc's executive said on Tuesday.

The European Commission said Germany did inform the Brussels-based executive that it now considers Portugal a "virus-variant zone" and wanted to activate emergency brake to restrict free travel to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But it said severe restrictions on travel to and from Portugal that Berlin announced "do not seem fully aligned" with recommendations for the bloc's 27 countries meant to ease summer travel.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

