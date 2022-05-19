1 minute read
EU exploring using oligarchs' frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine -von der Leyen
BERLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - The European Union is looking into ways of using the frozen assets of Russian oligarchs to fund the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.
"Our lawyers are working intensively on finding possible ways of using frozen assets of the oligarchs for the rebuilding of Ukraine. I think Russia should also make its contribution," she told ZDF television.
Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Chris Reese
