EU exploring using oligarchs' frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine -von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a news conference during the North Sea Summit on offshore wind at Port of Esbjerg, Denmark May 18, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Bo Amstrup via REUTERS

BERLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - The European Union is looking into ways of using the frozen assets of Russian oligarchs to fund the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"Our lawyers are working intensively on finding possible ways of using frozen assets of the oligarchs for the rebuilding of Ukraine. I think Russia should also make its contribution," she told ZDF television.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.