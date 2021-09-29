Skip to main content

Europe

EU extends vaccine export control mechanism until year-end - official

1 minute read

Vials labelled "AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Union will extend a mechanism to monitor and potentially limit the export of COVID-19 vaccines from the bloc until the end of 2021 from the current deadline of end-September, an EU official said on Wednesday.

The European Commission, the EU's executive, said earlier this week it would propose such an extension, but initially not all governments supported it because vaccination campaigns in the EU have been advancing quickly and there are no longer any shortages of shots like in the first half of the year.

Still, uncertainty about the need to secure booster shots as new variants of the coronavirus emerge convinced all governments to retain some control over exports, the official said.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; writing by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Sandra Maler

