EU foreign ministers agree economic sanctions on Belarus, Germany says

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas gives a statement before a virtual meeting of NATO Foreign and Defence Ministers in Berlin, Germany, June 1, 2021. Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

June 21 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to impose economic sanctions on Belarus, Germany's chief diplomat Heiko Maas said after a meeting in Luxembourg.

"I am very satisfied that the European Union today has delivered with regard to Belarus," Maas told reporters, adding the sanctions were designed to severely hit sectors of the Belarusian economy.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold

