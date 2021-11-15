EU foreign ministers give green light for new sanctions on Belarus

EU flags flutter in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers reached agreement on Monday on a fifth round of sanctions in the Belarus migrant crisis, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said.

The measures will affect individuals and companies and be finalised in the coming days, Borrell told reporters in Brussels after meeting his EU counterparts.

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Sabine Siebold; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

