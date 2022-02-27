1 minute read
EU foreign ministers will adopt Russia sanctions later on Sunday, Borrell says
Feb 27 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers will adopt a third round of sanctions on Russia at a virtual meeting later on Sunday, chief EU diplomat Josep Borrell said.
The measures will include the exclusion of some Russian banks from the global payment system SWIFT, he said on Twitter.
Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Angus MacSwan
