EU foreign ministers will adopt Russia sanctions later on Sunday, Borrell says

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell rings a bell at the EU Foreign Ministers meeting addressing the situation in Ukraine, after Russia launched a massive military operation, in Brussels, Belgium, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Feb 27 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers will adopt a third round of sanctions on Russia at a virtual meeting later on Sunday, chief EU diplomat Josep Borrell said.

The measures will include the exclusion of some Russian banks from the global payment system SWIFT, he said on Twitter.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Angus MacSwan

