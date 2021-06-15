EU has carried out 300 million COVID-19 vaccinations - Von der Leyen

Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed EU flag in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The European Union has passed the 300 million COVID-19 vaccinations threshold, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"We have passed 300 million vaccinations in the EU. Every day, we get closer to our goal: to have enough doses delivered to vaccinate 70% of adults in the EU next month," Von der Leyen wrote on her Twitter account.

