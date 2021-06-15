Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

EU has carried out 300 million COVID-19 vaccinations - Von der Leyen

1 minute read

Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed EU flag in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The European Union has passed the 300 million COVID-19 vaccinations threshold, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"We have passed 300 million vaccinations in the EU. Every day, we get closer to our goal: to have enough doses delivered to vaccinate 70% of adults in the EU next month," Von der Leyen wrote on her Twitter account.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 12:10 AM UTCNATO adopts tough line on China at Biden’s debut summit with alliance

NATO leaders warned on Monday that China presents "systemic challenges," taking a forceful stance towards Beijing in a communique at Joe Biden's first summit with an alliance that Donald Trump openly disparaged.

EuropeUK’s Johnson delays COVID reopening by a month, citing Delta variant risk
EuropeAfter 17 years, truce nears in U.S.-Europe jet subsidy war
EuropeAnalysis: Germany's Scholz bets on experience in uphill election battle
EuropeExplainer: What happened at China's Taishan nuclear reactor?