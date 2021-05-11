Skip to main content

EuropeEU has exported about 200 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Sefcovic says

Reuters
1 minute read

The European Union has exported about 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said in a tweet.

"While we're open to discussing new solidarity proposals, our priority is to ramp up the EU vaccine production + to see others unblocking exports of vaccines and their components,"he added in the tweet.

In April, Reuters reported that the European Union has exported about 37 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines than it has shared out among its own 27 countries, according to two sources that cited figures from the bloc's data. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 5:12 PM UTCNine killed, many wounded in Russian school shooting

Nine people, including seven children, were killed on Tuesday and many more badly wounded after a lone teenage gunman opened fire in a school in the Russian city of Kazan, local authorities said, prompting a Kremlin call for tighter gun controls.

EuropeFormer UK PM Cameron details extensive Greensill lobbying
EuropeU.S. trade rep, Ireland's Varadkar discuss subsidies, global tax reform

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in trade talks on Tuesday discussed Chinese subsidies for steel and aluminum and the need to quickly resolve the ongoing dispute over large civilian aircraft subsidies, Tai's office said in a statement.

EuropeAustria snubs EU plea to accept Lampedusa migrants
EuropeDozens of migrants land in Malta after sea rescue