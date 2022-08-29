1 minute read
EU head says reform of bloc electricity market must be done next year
BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said a full reform of the European electricity market has to be done properly and technically at the beginning of next year.
In a panel discussion with German Economy Minister Robert Haback in Berlin, von der Leyen said the electricity market needs to be reformed and gas and electricity prices must be decoupled from each other.
Reporting by Christian Kraemer and Riham Alkousaa
