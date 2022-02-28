EU to help Ukraine with intelligence from own satellite centre-EU's Borrell

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attends a news conference after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The European Union has asked its satellite centre in Madrid to provide intelligence to Ukraine about Russian troop movements and EU countries are determined to further increase their bilateral military support to Kiyv, the EU's head diplomat said.

Josep Borrell told a news conference the EU sanctions imposed on Russia will have a cost for Europe.

"But we have to be ready to pay the price, or we will have to pay a much higher price in the future," Borrell said.

"Relations with Russia will no longer be determined by trade," he said.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Tassilo Hummel

