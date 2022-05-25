Swedish PM says talks with Turkey will clarify misunderstandings

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson speaks during a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel (not seen) in Stockholm, Sweden May 25, 2022. TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, May 25 (Reuters) - Swedish diplomats will discuss Turkey's demands during meetings in Ankara on Wednesday aimed at resolving Turkish reservations over Sweden and Finland's applications for NATO membership, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said.

"We will naturally go through and discuss the list and sort out a number of things that have been unclear in reporting in the media and statements from other places," Andersson said.

"Clearly, it's about where we send our financial aid, for example, and that we sell weapons. We don't send money to terrorist organizations, obviously - or weapons either."

Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Andrew Heavens

