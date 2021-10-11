Skip to main content

Europe

EU to issue penalty payment request to Poland over Turow in due time

1 minute read

The Turow open-pit coal mine operated by the company PGE is seen in Bogatynia, Poland, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BRUSSELS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission will issue "in due time" a payment request calling on Poland to pay the penalties imposed by the EU's top court in the dispute over the Turow lignite mine, a Commission spokesman said on Monday.

The EU's top court had ordered Poland to stop activities of the Turow lignite mine on the country's border with the Czech Republic and, when Warsaw ignored the order, imposed on Sept 20 a daily fine of 500,000 euros on Poland until it complies.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Jan Strupczewski

