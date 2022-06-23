EU leaders accept Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates - official

European Council President Charles Michel speaks to the members of the media as he arrives for a meeting of Western Balkans countries leaders with EU leaders in Brussels, Belgium June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

BRUSSELS, June 23 (Reuters) - EU leaders have accepted Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates of the European Union, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday evening.

"Agreement. #EUCO has just decided EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. A historic moment", Michel said in a tweet referring to the European Council of EU leaders (EUCO).

Reporting by Bart Meijer

