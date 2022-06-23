1 minute read
EU leaders accept Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates - official
BRUSSELS, June 23 (Reuters) - EU leaders have accepted Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates of the European Union, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday evening.
"Agreement. #EUCO has just decided EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. A historic moment", Michel said in a tweet referring to the European Council of EU leaders (EUCO).
Reporting by Bart Meijer
