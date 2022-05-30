EU leaders agree "in principle" on Russia oil embargo - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for the European Union leaders summit, as EU's leaders attempt to agree on Russian oil sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

BRUSSELS, May 31 (Reuters) - EU leaders have reached an agreement "in principle" on banning oil imports from Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said early on Tuesday.

"I am very glad that the leaders were able to agree in principle on the sixth sanctions package," she told reporters after the first day of an EU summit in Brussels.

"Council should now be able to finalise a ban on almost 90% of all Russian oil imports by the end of the year. This is an important step forward. On the remaining 10%, on these we will soon return to the issue of these remaining 10% of pipeline oil," she added.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Marine Strauss; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

