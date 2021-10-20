Skip to main content

EU leaders to discuss EU clash with Poland over rule of law on Oct 21

A view of different flags of the European Union Members during a debate on Poland's challenge to the supremacy of EU laws at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, October 19, 2021. Ronald Wittek/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Several European Union leaders want to discuss the rule of law in Poland at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday after the Polish constitutional court's ruling on Oct 7 that parts of the EU treaty are incompatible with the country's constitution.

"Rule of law will be touched upon. In the preparation process... it came up as an issue from some leaders who want to discuss the issue, so it will be raised by leaders, in the first working session on Thursday," a senior EU official said.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

