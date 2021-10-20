Europe
EU leaders to discuss EU clash with Poland over rule of law on Oct 21
BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Several European Union leaders want to discuss the rule of law in Poland at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday after the Polish constitutional court's ruling on Oct 7 that parts of the EU treaty are incompatible with the country's constitution.
"Rule of law will be touched upon. In the preparation process... it came up as an issue from some leaders who want to discuss the issue, so it will be raised by leaders, in the first working session on Thursday," a senior EU official said.
