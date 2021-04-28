Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EuropeEU legal case against AstraZeneca next hearings set for May 26

Vial labelled "AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed EU flag is seen in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A Brussels court decided on Wednesday to hold two more hearings on May 26 in a legal case brought by the European Union against AstraZeneca (AZN.L) over COVID-9 vaccine deliveries.

A first hearing was held on Wednesday.

AstraZeneca lawyer Hakim Boularbah told journalists after the hearing: "AstraZeneca deeply regrets the decision of the European Commission to start this legal action in relation with the COVID-19 (vaccine) supply agreement. We hope to resolve this dispute as soon as possible."

