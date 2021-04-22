Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The European Commission said on Thursday it was considering all options to ensure that AstraZeneca (AZN.L) met its commitments with the EU on deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines.

Asked whether the Commission had started procedures for legal action against the Anglo-Swedish company for its repeated cuts in EU supplies, a Commission spokesman said: "What matters is that we ensure the delivery of a sufficient number of doses in line with the company's earlier commitments."

"Together with the Member States, we are looking at all options to make this happen," he added in a statement.

