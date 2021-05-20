Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EU looking to summer with optimism as vaccinations pick up speed

The European Union commissioner for health said on Thursday she was looking towards the summer with optimism as COVID-19 vaccinations in the bloc picked up speed.

"Over 20 million vaccinations are taking place every week in the EU, compared to a few hundred thousand per week in January," Stella Kyriakides told a news conference after a video conference of EU health ministers.

"We can now look ahead with more confidence and also look towards the summer with cautious optimism," she added, noting that 40% of the EU's adult population had received at least one dose of vaccine, and 17% was fully vaccinated.

