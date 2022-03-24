EU mulls further sanctions against Russia, Lithuania says

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda attends a meeting of the leaders of the the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), at Lancaster House, in London, Britain March 15, 2022. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Mar 24 (Reuters) - The European Union is talking about further sanctions on Russia but it will take time for the existing measures to show results, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday, adding that there was scope for further sanctions.

"If you want to achieve a result, sanctions take time and the consequences come after a certain time lag," he told reporters as he arrived for a NATO summit.

Reporting by Marine Strauss, Sabine Siebold

