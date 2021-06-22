Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EU must be more pragmatic on N.Ireland or we have a problem, Frost says

Britain's Cabinet minister David Frost walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - The European Union must be more pragmatic over the implementation of the Northern Ireland trade element of the Brexit divorce deal or "we have a problem", British Brexit minister David Frost said on Tuesday.

"What we would want to see is a kind of more pragmatic approach from the EU. If their approach is simply to say, you must just implement the EU customs' code as if this were any other external frontier of the EU, then we obviously have a problem," Frost told a parliamentary committee.

He said the EU currently was not operating in a pragmatic and proportionate way.

"That's not what's happening. The delicate balance in the Good Friday Agreement risks being unsettled."

Reporting by William James; writing by Michael Holden; editing by Alistair Smout

