EU must fin "path of trust" with Britain after Brexit, Macron tells EU lawmakers
STRASBOURG, France, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain must find a "path of trust" in a post-Brexit era, French President Emmanuel Macron told EU lawmakers on Wednesday.
"Nothing will call into question the bond of friendship which connects us to our British friends", Macron said in a speech, but he added that building up trust required a British government in "good faith" which lives up to what it agreed on in its accords with the EU.
