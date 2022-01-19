EU must fin "path of trust" with Britain after Brexit, Macron tells EU lawmakers

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the European Parliament at the start of France's presidency of the Council of the European Union, during a plenary session in Strasbourg, France, January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

STRASBOURG, France, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain must find a "path of trust" in a post-Brexit era, French President Emmanuel Macron told EU lawmakers on Wednesday.

"Nothing will call into question the bond of friendship which connects us to our British friends", Macron said in a speech, but he added that building up trust required a British government in "good faith" which lives up to what it agreed on in its accords with the EU.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel

